Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NRSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NYSEARCA:NRSH – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0959 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

Shares of NRSH opened at $23.73 on Thursday. Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

The Aztlan North America Nearshoring Stock Selection ETF (NRSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index of North American companies that practice transferring business operations to nearby countries. The fund uses a multi-factor model in selecting industrial real estate and logistics companies. NRSH was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Aztlan.

