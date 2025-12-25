RiverNorth Patriot ETF (FLDZ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.45 on December 26th

RiverNorth Patriot ETF (BATS:FLDZ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 152.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.
RiverNorth Patriot ETF Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of FLDZ stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. RiverNorth Patriot ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.92.
About RiverNorth Patriot ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Patriot ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Patriot ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Patriot ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.