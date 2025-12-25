RiverNorth Patriot ETF (FLDZ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.45 on December 26th

RiverNorth Patriot ETF (BATS:FLDZ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 152.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

RiverNorth Patriot ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of FLDZ stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. RiverNorth Patriot ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.92.

About RiverNorth Patriot ETF

The RiverNorth Patriot ETF (FLDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks. The fund commits to donating the majority of its sub-advisory fee or 100% of its net profit, in the form of its management fee to the Folds of Honor Foundation. FLDZ was launched on Jan 3, 2022 and is managed by RiverNorth.

