RiverNorth Patriot ETF (FLDZ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.45 on December 26th

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2025

RiverNorth Patriot ETF (BATS:FLDZGet Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 152.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

RiverNorth Patriot ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of FLDZ stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. RiverNorth Patriot ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.92.

About RiverNorth Patriot ETF

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Patriot ETF (FLDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks. The fund commits to donating the majority of its sub-advisory fee or 100% of its net profit, in the form of its management fee to the Folds of Honor Foundation. FLDZ was launched on Jan 3, 2022 and is managed by RiverNorth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Patriot ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Patriot ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.