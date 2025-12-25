Cromwell Property Group (CMW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 153.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Cromwell Property Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get Cromwell Property Group alerts:

Cromwell Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.