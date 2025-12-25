Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was given a new $109.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/18/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

12/15/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

12/2/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.

11/8/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $105.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was given a new $104.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 114.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

