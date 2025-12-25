Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/22/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/18/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was given a new $109.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 12/18/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.
- 12/15/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.
- 12/2/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.
- 11/8/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/3/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $105.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2025 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was given a new $104.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 114.72%.
Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.
