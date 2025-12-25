JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

