JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $33.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $33,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 297,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

