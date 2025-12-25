John Hancock Preferred Income ETF $JHPI Shares Purchased by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Robbins Farley owned about 2.73% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHPI stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

