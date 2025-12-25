CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Holdings Lifted by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 325.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $301.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.