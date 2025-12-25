Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,713,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,323. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $110.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

