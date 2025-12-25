Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,226,628,000 after buying an additional 581,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,094,662,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba could order AMD MI308 GPUs — a potential large China customer would materially boost near-term AI GPU revenue and drive sentiment higher.

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba's DingTalk and other units reportedly plan to buy AMD accelerators — another signal of Chinese enterprise demand for AMD AI chips.

Positive Sentiment: News coverage shows AMD shares climbed on reports of a massive Alibaba AI-chip order and analyst upgrades (including BofA maintaining Buy and framing 2026 as a key AI infra inflection). Those analyst comments add credibility to demand expectations.

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Google reportedly in talks with Samsung to build next?gen chips in a Texas fab — supply diversification and capacity expansion could de?risk production for AI GPUs.

Neutral Sentiment: A MarketBeat piece highlights AMD's upcoming MI450 rack?scale GPUs as a multi?quarter revenue catalyst — important long?term but timing remains mid?to?late 2026.

Neutral Sentiment: U.S. delay of China chip tariffs to June 2027 could ease trade friction for U.S. chipmakers broadly, a macro tailwind but not an immediate demand trigger.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showing "0" shares appears to be a reporting anomaly — not meaningful to positioning. (Data entry posted 12/24/2025.)

Negative Sentiment: China IPOs of GPU-focused firms (e.g., MetaX) have sparked sector rotation and short?term selling pressure in U.S. AI names; investor risk?off or reallocation could weigh on AMD until Alibaba/other orders are confirmed.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $214.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $349.69 billion, a PE ratio of 106.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.16 and its 200-day moving average is $184.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 181,226 shares of company stock worth $39,877,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

