Robbins Farley Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Robbins Farley decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.9% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after acquiring an additional 116,535 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $792.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $910.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $817.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $760.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $919.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

