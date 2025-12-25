Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Acquires 10,975 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

