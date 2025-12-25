Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,140.1% during the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 88,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 81,359 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 142,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,328,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,021,000 after buying an additional 376,541 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

