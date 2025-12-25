Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Purchased by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $39,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.9% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

