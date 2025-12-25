572,724 Shares in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF $TMB Purchased by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 572,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,685,000. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 18.78% of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000.
Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance
Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.
The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.
