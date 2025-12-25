Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,860 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $65,654,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,631,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,548,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,261,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of -0.10. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.