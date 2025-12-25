Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 358.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $894,348.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,737.33. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $790,104.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,627.16. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 76,895 shares of company stock worth $15,454,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $205.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.