Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.940-2.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $47.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.43 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.29%.Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $335,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

