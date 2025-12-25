Plancorp LLC Sells 8,213 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after buying an additional 263,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $5,367,770,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,126,775,000 after buying an additional 1,098,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $1,508,193.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 733,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,325,669.31. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $244,706.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 617,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,664,281.14. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 108,412 shares of company stock valued at $11,741,699 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a market cap of $889.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.64. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

