c8ntinuum (CTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

c8ntinuum (CTM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. c8ntinuum has a total market capitalization of $107.17 million and $1.09 million worth of c8ntinuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, c8ntinuum has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One c8ntinuum token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,550.03 or 1.00157276 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,302.28 or 0.99799230 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About c8ntinuum

c8ntinuum launched on April 14th, 2025. c8ntinuum’s total supply is 4,359,542,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 888,888,888 tokens. c8ntinuum’s official website is c8ntinuum.com. c8ntinuum’s official Twitter account is @c8ntinuum.

Buying and Selling c8ntinuum

According to CryptoCompare, “c8ntinuum (CTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. c8ntinuum has a current supply of 4,359,542,107.432732 with 888,888,360.45 in circulation. The last known price of c8ntinuum is 0.1207516 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,070,197.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://c8ntinuum.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as c8ntinuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade c8ntinuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy c8ntinuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

