Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 439,256 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 2,459,237 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 20.6% of the company's stock are sold short.
Workhorse Group Trading Up 1.5%
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $139.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.32.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($17.40) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 606.64% and a negative return on equity of 232.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Workhorse Group Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and drone-integrated delivery solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, Workhorse focuses on last-mile delivery, combining electric powertrain systems, advanced telematics and proprietary composite bodies to address the growing demand for sustainable logistics fleets.
The company’s core product lineup includes the N-GEN™ chassis, a modular electric vehicle platform available in Class 3–5 configurations, and the C-1000™ all-electric delivery van.
