Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 439,256 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 2,459,237 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 20.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

Workhorse Group Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $139.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.32.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($17.40) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 606.64% and a negative return on equity of 232.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workhorse Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

In other news, CEO Richard F. Dauch sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $55,751.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,528.10. This represents a 86.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Austin Scott Miller sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $32,882.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846.30. This represents a 97.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 38,655 shares of company stock valued at $251,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and drone-integrated delivery solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, Workhorse focuses on last-mile delivery, combining electric powertrain systems, advanced telematics and proprietary composite bodies to address the growing demand for sustainable logistics fleets.

The company’s core product lineup includes the N-GEN™ chassis, a modular electric vehicle platform available in Class 3–5 configurations, and the C-1000™ all-electric delivery van.

