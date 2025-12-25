aixbt by Virtuals Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $24.48 Million (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aixbt by Virtuals has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and $22.83 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87,550.03 or 1.00157276 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,302.28 or 0.99799230 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aixbt by Virtuals Profile

aixbt by Virtuals launched on November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. The official website for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.tech. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. The official message board for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.substack.com.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915. The last known price of aixbt is 0.02870067 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $22,399,433.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aixbt by Virtuals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aixbt by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

