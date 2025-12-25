Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Grows By 245.3%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,956 shares, an increase of 245.3% from the November 30th total of 856 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,086 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,086 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEVM. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $720,000.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $57.66.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6572 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (UEVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from emerging economies. UEVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

