ZORA (ZORA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.37 Million

ZORA (ZORA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One ZORA token can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. ZORA has a market capitalization of $178.57 million and $15.37 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZORA has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZORA Profile

ZORA’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. The official website for ZORA is zora.co. ZORA’s official message board is x.com/zoraengineering. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora.

Buying and Selling ZORA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.04035348 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $18,862,770.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

