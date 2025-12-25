TARS AI Tops One Day Volume of $855.54 Thousand (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, TARS AI has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One TARS AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. TARS AI has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and $855.54 thousand worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87,550.03 or 1.00157276 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,302.28 or 0.99799230 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About TARS AI

TARS AI was first traded on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro.

Buying and Selling TARS AI

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.01942014 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $869,714.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TARS AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TARS AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

