Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Receives $184.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.9474.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $188.00 price objective on Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $282,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,145,419.69. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kirk Tanner bought 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.46 per share, for a total transaction of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,725 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average is $180.80. Hershey has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.