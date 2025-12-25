Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Has $2.37 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,356 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,706,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 555,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,532,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.