Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Acquires 66,280 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.