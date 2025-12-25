Sagace Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Sagace Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,634,000 after purchasing an additional 178,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,955,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,659,000 after purchasing an additional 138,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $145.06 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $147.88. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.