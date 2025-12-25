Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,664 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 150.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 91.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Wall Street Zen cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Haemonetics Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

