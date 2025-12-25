Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.8% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,789,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,320,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,589,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after acquiring an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after acquiring an additional 667,645 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,661,000 after acquiring an additional 968,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,632,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,485,000 after purchasing an additional 424,489 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.