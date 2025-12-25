Sagace Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of VOE stock opened at $179.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
