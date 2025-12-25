FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May $GMAY Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 1.0% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 8.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 20.1% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

GMAY opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $41.36.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAY was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

