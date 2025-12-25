Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after buying an additional 624,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,946 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,454,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $200.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average is $190.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

