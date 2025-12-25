Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baronsmead Venture Trust had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 75.56%.

Shares of LON:BVT opened at GBX 48.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.82. The company has a market cap of £206.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.19. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors. It also invests in companies raising new share capital on the Alternative Investment Market.

