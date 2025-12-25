Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baronsmead Venture Trust had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 75.56%.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:BVT opened at GBX 48.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.82. The company has a market cap of £206.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.19. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.
About Baronsmead Venture Trust
