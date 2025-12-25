Stephens Consulting LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IWF opened at $480.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

