SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Holdings Increased by Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 16.4% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 63,900.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $57.37 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.