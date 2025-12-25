Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,149 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,111,000. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth about $15,794,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,333,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,254,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,755,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 28,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.97 per share, with a total value of $1,198,956.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 479,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,424.84. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 67,236 shares of company stock worth $2,822,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -985.38 and a beta of 0.62. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $311.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BATRK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Atlanta Braves from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust (NASDAQ:BATRK) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust’s primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust’s portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves’ home since 2017.

