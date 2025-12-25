Black Hills Corporation $BKH Position Reduced by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,001 shares during the period. Black Hills accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4,115.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,025,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Black Hills Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $430.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.