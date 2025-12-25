Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the quarter. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 4,409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,643,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,569,000 after buying an additional 51,476,356 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 5,681.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,611,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 802,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 522,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 307,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.