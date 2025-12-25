Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in NOV Inc. $NOV

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 582,008 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NOV by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NOV by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in NOV by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NOV by 123.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on NOV in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 85,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,822.54. This trade represents a 438.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.