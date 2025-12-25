Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,168 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 83,859.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 509.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after buying an additional 194,289 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM opened at $79.02 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $94,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,688.50. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,294. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlighted SFM as one of “3 Stocks at 52?Week Lows With Way More Upside Than Downside,” arguing Sprouts trades well below consensus price targets, appears attractively valued (~15x earnings in the note) and could benefit if consumer trends stabilize. (Market commentary suggesting asymmetric upside; useful for value/contrarian investors)

MarketBeat highlighted SFM as one of “3 Stocks at 52?Week Lows With Way More Upside Than Downside,” arguing Sprouts trades well below consensus price targets, appears attractively valued (~15x earnings in the note) and could benefit if consumer trends stabilize. (Market commentary suggesting asymmetric upside; useful for value/contrarian investors) Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data published on Dec. 24 appears anomalous (reported as zero/NaN and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure). The odd report is unlikely to move fundamentals but could cause short?interest trackers/algos to misread positioning until corrected.

Short?interest data published on Dec. 24 appears anomalous (reported as zero/NaN and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure). The odd report is unlikely to move fundamentals but could cause short?interest trackers/algos to misread positioning until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and press releases (Robbins LLP, Frank R. Cruz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, Kessler Topaz, Schall Law Firm, Levi & Korsinsky, etc.) are soliciting lead plaintiffs in a securities?fraud class action alleging Sprouts misled investors about growth (class period cited June 4–Oct 29, 2025). Several notices set a Jan. 26, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — this wave of litigation increases uncertainty, could pressure the shares, and may lead to legal costs or settlements. PR Newswire: Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit Business Wire: Robbins LLP Notice

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

