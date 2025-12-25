Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,976 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 4.5% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 133.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 66.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 16,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $283,152.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 326,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,938. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 12,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $177,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,699.74. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,439 shares of company stock worth $763,671 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.49. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.29 million. Magnite had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite’s offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers’ ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

