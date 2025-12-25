Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,003 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation accounts for 0.5% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 236,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,222,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 35.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $173.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.56. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.75.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno purchased 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,037.06. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

Featured Stories

