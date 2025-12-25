Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,860 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 191,830 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $4,868,645.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,971,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,795,147.20. This represents a 5.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,255,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,812,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of UTI opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

