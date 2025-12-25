Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 79,034 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,034 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,812,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PriceSmart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,936,000 after buying an additional 194,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $131.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PriceSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $1,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,307,286.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 851 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $99,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,653 shares in the company, valued at $898,768.32. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,980 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart’s value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company’s product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

