Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259,274 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 24.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. Semtech Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.77%.Semtech’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $35,805.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,034.19. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,578.52. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $139,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

