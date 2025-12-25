Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,940 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,814.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CVCO opened at $603.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.28. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.53 and a 12 month high of $618.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.31.

Insider Activity

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.92 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.99, for a total value of $284,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,594.31. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Cavco Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

Featured Articles

