Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 590,481 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in A10 Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,949,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,721,000 after buying an additional 214,778 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $817,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in A10 Networks by 39.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 367,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.27. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATEN

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.