Nextpower Inc. $NXT Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,448 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextpower by 22.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 157,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nextpower by 323.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nextpower by 703.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nextpower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nextpower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextpower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

Nextpower Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NXT opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. Nextpower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $112.74.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $391,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 409,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,677,925. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,039,228.96. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 96,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

